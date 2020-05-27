Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $7,391.24 and $14.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.14 or 0.02044040 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00179974 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

