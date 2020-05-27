Raleigh Finlayson Sells 500,000 Shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) Stock

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) insider Raleigh Finlayson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.89), for a total transaction of A$2,740,000.00 ($1,943,262.41).

Shares of Saracen Mineral stock traded up A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$4.65 ($3.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,414,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of A$2.81 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of A$5.69 ($4.04).

About Saracen Mineral

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

