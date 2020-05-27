Ramsdens (LON:RFX) PT Lowered to GBX 162 at Liberum Capital

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 162 ($2.13) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RFX opened at GBX 147.25 ($1.94) on Wednesday. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.42). The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew David Meehan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £28,350 ($37,292.82).

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.