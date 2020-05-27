Ravencoin Market Capitalization Hits $129.20 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $129.20 million and $29.95 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Upbit, Cryptopia and QBTC. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.02038739 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00179654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,251,840,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, QBTC, Graviex, Nanex, Cryptopia, IDCM and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

