Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fiverr International (FVRR)

5/11/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/8/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/7/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fiverr International is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/24/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/22/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/2/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. 43,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.23. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $2,321,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

