Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS) recently:

5/12/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy reported strong first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates and grew year over year. Rising investments in foundry/logic and increasing demand in medical and life science space were tailwinds. Also, strengthening momentum across hyperscale customers benefited the company. Further, benefits from Artesyn buyout were positives. The company remains optimistic regarding its power supplies for medical applications and growth prospects in 5G. Also, the company’s Chinese factories have started running at full capacity, which is a positive. However, the company continues to expect COVID-19 led government restriction to impact the top line negatively. Also, coronavirus induced supply chain constraints remain concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

5/12/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/6/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,723. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

