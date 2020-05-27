RED (RED) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. RED has a total market capitalization of $361,308.27 and approximately $1,751.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00477991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003482 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004575 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

