ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0016

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Bisq and BiteBTC. ReddCoin has a market cap of $44.69 million and approximately $380,835.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00808158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028580 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030397 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00155854 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00196505 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bisq, C-Patex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

