Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $625.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $622.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $526.44.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.11. 193,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,244. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $583.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,442,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,466 shares of company stock valued at $108,412,592. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

