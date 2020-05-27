Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.0932 on Major Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Tidex and OKEx. During the last week, Ren has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $80.43 million and $14.97 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.18 or 0.03792411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002261 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031121 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010961 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,735,784 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Huobi Global, OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX, Binance and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.