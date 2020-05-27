Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CoreSite Realty (COR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) recently:

5/19/2020 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company's data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. "

5/18/2020 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2020 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/16/2020 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of COR traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $124.61. 451,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,241. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $126.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

In related news, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $40,239.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock valued at $314,741,702 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 654.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $61,195,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,651,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

