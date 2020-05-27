Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX):

5/27/2020 – Homology Medicines was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2020 – Homology Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

5/14/2020 – Homology Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

5/13/2020 – Homology Medicines is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 412,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Homology Medicines Inc has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $733.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.14.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,324,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

