Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Infinera (INFN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN):

5/13/2020 – Infinera had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $3.50 to $3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

5/13/2020 – Infinera had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Infinera had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – Infinera had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

3/30/2020 – Infinera had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2020 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

INFN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 2,856,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Infinera Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,788,950 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Infinera by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,314,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 209,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

