Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Town Sports International (CLUB)

5/25/2020 – Town Sports International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

5/22/2020 – Town Sports International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Town Sports International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2020 – Town Sports International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Town Sports International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – Town Sports International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Town Sports International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2020 – Town Sports International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Town Sports International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2020 – Town Sports International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLUB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 2,667,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Town Sports International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

