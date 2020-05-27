Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.91

Media headlines about Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a news impact score of 0.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TSE QSR traded up C$1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$75.98. 1,191,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,325. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$36.48 and a 1 year high of C$105.93.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.731 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.26%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

