Reviewing McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) & THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI)

McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) and THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

McDermott International has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THT Heat Transfer Technology has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McDermott International and THT Heat Transfer Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01 THT Heat Transfer Technology $65.22 million N/A -$2.87 million N/A N/A

THT Heat Transfer Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McDermott International.

Profitability

This table compares McDermott International and THT Heat Transfer Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International -52.07% -349.92% -13.26% THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for McDermott International and THT Heat Transfer Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A THT Heat Transfer Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of McDermott International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of McDermott International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of THT Heat Transfer Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

THT Heat Transfer Technology beats McDermott International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

