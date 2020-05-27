Rhumbline Advisers Buys 60,062 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,062 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Marathon Oil worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $116,241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

