Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 1,827 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,276,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.79. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

