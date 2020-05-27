Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. 2,383,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.