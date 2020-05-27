Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 8,679 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. 18,460,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,079,972. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.