Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,909 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Longbow Research increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.20. 413,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.