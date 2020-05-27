Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 625.9% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 121,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 104,524 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $113.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

