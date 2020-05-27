Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.29. 1,405,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,900. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.