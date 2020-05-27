Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for about 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Fortis worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,645,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 355,571 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 49,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $14,050,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fortis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,517,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,991,000 after acquiring an additional 455,431 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,736. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.