Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in CVS Health by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

