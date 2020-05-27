Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. 39,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,537. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.