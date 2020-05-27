Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Avista comprises 1.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.26% of Avista worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avista by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Avista by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Avista by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. 8,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,763. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

