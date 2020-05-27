Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases New Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $242.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

