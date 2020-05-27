Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827,221 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 7.3% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 1.95% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $37,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,009,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 592,531 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,146,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $17.49.

