Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 126,357 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,357 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

AMJ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 120,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,765. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.