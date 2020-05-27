Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.73

Press coverage about Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roche earned a news sentiment score of 2.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Roche’s score:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNYNF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roche has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of SNYNF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364. Roche has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $104.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.12.

About Roche

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

