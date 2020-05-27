Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Decreased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 211,608 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for 1.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.60% of Rogers Communications worth $126,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $571,039,000 after purchasing an additional 387,408 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,047 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after acquiring an additional 895,432 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,007,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,263,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,641 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. 234,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

