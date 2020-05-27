Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 199,574 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2,124.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 1,019,597 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,322,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.