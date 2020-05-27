Royal Bank of Canada Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $60.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s previous close.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 7,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.