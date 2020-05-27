Royal Bank of Canada to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RY traded up C$3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$91.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,625. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$109.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.65.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.79, for a total value of C$629,746.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,083.40. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.10, for a total transaction of C$56,816.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,518.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,734.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.85.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

