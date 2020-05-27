Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

