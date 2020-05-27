Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 62,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 10,822.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after buying an additional 535,085 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $12,114,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $15,700,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,999,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSII shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

