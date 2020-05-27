Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Radian Group worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.