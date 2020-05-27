Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of -1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Ryanair’s analysis:

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. 1,159,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.