Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,231 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Sabre worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $5,021,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,364,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 200,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 278.8% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 76,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

