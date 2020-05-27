SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SFQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.27 ($7.29).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

SFQ stock opened at €5.20 ($6.04) on Wednesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52 week low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of €10.65 ($12.38). The company has a market capitalization of $236.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.