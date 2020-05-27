Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $74,769.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. During the last week, Safe has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

