Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,759,651 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 1,040.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of -0.37. Safehold has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.