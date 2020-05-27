salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.01. The company had a trading volume of 517,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,837. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $166.01. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.42 per share, with a total value of $165,462.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,814 shares of company stock valued at $62,648,437. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

