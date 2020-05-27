Saputo (TSE:SAP) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 2.33

Media stories about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a media sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.08.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,695. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$29.31 and a 1 year high of C$46.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.67.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

