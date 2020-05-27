savedroid Price Up 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. savedroid has a market capitalization of $224,547.43 and approximately $104.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, savedroid has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

