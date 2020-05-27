Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is SVA Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,479,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,461,000. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 358,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,537,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

