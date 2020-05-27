Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,378. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

