Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,076 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. 148,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,643. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65.

