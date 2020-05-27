Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $6.47 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $963,240.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005262 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,731,425 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Bibox, GDAC, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

